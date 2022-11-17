Sathram forest path opened for Sabarimala pilgrims

November 17, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - IDUKKI

A five-unit Forest department team to provide assistance to pilgrims

The Hindu Bureau

Sabarimala pilgrims trekking through the forest path at Sathram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On the first day of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season on Thursday, the traditional forest route through Sathram and Pulmedu to the Sannidhanam witnessed a rush of pilgrims. According to Forest department officials, a total of 276 pilgrims trekked through the Sathram forest path till 2 p.m. on the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Azhutha range officer Jyothish Ozhakkal said the Forest department has arranged route-opening and route-closing teams. “Elephant squads will be working round-the-clock along the forest path to prevent wild animal attacks. A five-unit Forest department expert team will provide all assistance to the pilgrims,” he said.

“Drinking water facilities are arranged at Sathram, Seethakkulam, Zero Point, Kazuthakkuzhi and Pulmedu points. Food facility is also arranged at Pulmedu and Kazhuthakkuzhi points through the forest path,” said Mr. Ozhakkal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials said a large number of pilgrims are expected to trek through the traditional forest path in the coming days.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

The Sathram and the Pulmedu trekking routes to the Sannidhanam have been opened to Sabarimala pilgrims after a gap of two years. Officials said entry through the forest route is limited till 2 p.m. to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

“The forest trekking path has reported the active presence of wild elephants and hence there is a need to ensure that all pilgrims reach the Sannidhanam before the evening. At least four hours of trekking is needed to complete the 12-km forest path from Sathram to Sannidhanam,” said Mr. Ozhakkal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US