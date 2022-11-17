Sathram forest path opened for Sabarimala pilgrims

November 17, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - IDUKKI

On the first day of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season on Thursday, the traditional forest route through Sathram and Pulmedu to the Sannidhanam witnessed a rush of pilgrims. According to Forest department officials, a total of 276 pilgrims trekked through the Sathram forest path till 2 p.m. on the day.

Azhutha range officer Jyothish Ozhakkal said the Forest department has arranged route-opening and route-closing teams. “Elephant squads will be working round-the-clock along the forest path to prevent wild animal attacks. A five-unit Forest department expert team will provide all assistance to the pilgrims,” he said.

“Drinking water facilities are arranged at Sathram, Seethakkulam, Zero Point, Kazuthakkuzhi and Pulmedu points. Food facility is also arranged at Pulmedu and Kazhuthakkuzhi points through the forest path,” said Mr. Ozhakkal.

Officials said a large number of pilgrims are expected to trek through the traditional forest path in the coming days.

The Sathram and the Pulmedu trekking routes to the Sannidhanam have been opened to Sabarimala pilgrims after a gap of two years. Officials said entry through the forest route is limited till 2 p.m. to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

“The forest trekking path has reported the active presence of wild elephants and hence there is a need to ensure that all pilgrims reach the Sannidhanam before the evening. At least four hours of trekking is needed to complete the 12-km forest path from Sathram to Sannidhanam,” said Mr. Ozhakkal.