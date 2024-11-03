Sathram, a traditional forest path to Sabarimala, continues to lack essential amenities ahead of pilgrimage season

Even as another Sabarimala pilgrimage season approaches, the traditional forest path to the Sannidhanam through Sathram village, just 12 kilometres from Vandiperiyar in Idukki, continues to lack essential amenities.

According to local people, preparations, like clearing forest paths and setting up temporary toilets, are yet to begin here. Pilgrims who pass through this route often relay on makeshift facilities for accommodation. Sources say, if developed, this path could serve as a major route to the Sannidhanam, easing the congestion on the heavily used Pampa route.

As of now, local people have taken it upon themselves to construct temporary shelters on government and private land using areca nut trees and plastic sheets.

The Forest department has noted a significant increase in pilgrims opting for the Sathram route, highlighting its growing importance.

According to Azhutha range officer Jyothish J. Ozhakkal, the number of pilgrims taking the Sathram route has increased by an impressive 125% last season. “Last year, 1.42 lakh devotees used the route compared to 46,587 in 2022,” he said.“We have already cleared six kilometres of the forest path leading to the Sannidhanam and are planning to complete the remaining six kilometres before the season officially begins. All preparations will be finalised by then,’‘ the official added.

In light of the past tragedies—five pilgrims reportedly succumbed to heart attacks last season— the Forest department has requested the district administration to establish a permanent ambulance and medical services at the zero point on the Sathram route.

Despite the route’s historical significance and ambitious plans outlined in the 2006 Sabarimala Master Plan, facilities remain scarce here, with pilgrims mainly depending on makeshift shelters. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has come under scrutiny for neglecting a dilapidated building on their land at Sathram, which historically served as a stopover point for travellers and was originally established by Rani Mankamma before the British era. While the 2006 master plan envisioned Sathram as a key stopover equipped with necessary facilities, these plans are not yet realised.

The trekking path, according to forest sources, could accommodate between 20,000 to 25,000 pilgrims daily. With around 7,50,000 pilgrims arriving daily during peak season, an efficient Sathram route could greatly enhance the overall pilgrimage experience. The question now is whether these proposed developments will finally come to fruition, ensuring a safer and smoother journey for devotees.

A senior Forest department official said that food and drinking water facilities have now been made available at select centres on the route. “If the Sathram route is further developed as a major stop for Sabarimala pilgrims, the department will make arrangements for additional food and water facilities through eco development committees. We also need medical units at Seethakulam, Pullumedu, and MGR Kallu along the 12-kilometre stretch,’‘ the official added.

