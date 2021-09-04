Satheesh Kochuparambil is new DCC chief

Satheesh Kochuparambil being felicitated by party leaders on his taking charge as Pathanamathitta District Congress Committee president on Friday.

PATHANAMTHITTA

04 September 2021 18:34 IST

Satheesh Kochuparambil on Friday took charge as the seventh president of the Pathanamathitta District Congress Committee (DCC).

Congress leader P.J. Kurian inaugurated the function, presided over by outgoing DCC president Babu George.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Kurien emphasised the need for collective efforts from party workers and leaders to initiate a revival of the Congress.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Pazhakulam Madhu, Anto Antony, MP, and several Congress leaders were present.

In his speech, Mr. Kochuparambil said he would lead the party by taking into consideration the mood of the party workers and reiterated his commitment to bringing back the organisation to its old glory in Pathanamathitta.

Party sources said Mr. Kochuparambil, who had been associated with the ‘A’ group, had been unanimously nominated to the DCC president’s post.