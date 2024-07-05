Satheesan writes to KU V-C seeking stringent action against SFI workers

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has written to University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor (V-C) in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal, seeking stringent action against activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), who allegedly assaulted a Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) leader on the university’s Karyavattom campus recently.

The SFI activists who had allegedly assaulted San Jose, MA Malayalam student on the campus and KSU Thiruvananthapuram district general secretary, in the hostel should be expelled and an impartial investigation held into the incident, Mr. Satheesan said in his letter to Mr. Kunnummal.

Improved CCTV surveillance

He also sought improved CCTV surveillance on the campus and hostel premises and ensuring deployment of security personnel and the police.

The Opposition leader said SFI leader Abhijith, on the directions of Ajinth Ajay, research union chairperson and son of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader, grabbed Mr. Jose by the neck and dragged him to the hostel. Though he was struggling to breathe, he was not released. He was then questioned in room no. 121 of the hostel and threatened with a knife. Mr. Jose was threatened, stamped on, and assaulted, and asked by Mr. Ajay to give in writing that he was not attacked, the letter said.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that university employees were scared of the SFI activists. Many who had completed their course continued to stay in the hostel years later. Girl students were forced out of the women’s hostel in the night and harassed. The SFI workers even attacked classmates in ‘torture rooms’ in the name of political differences.

‘Teachers’ support’

Many teachers supported the SFI. There were widespread complaints that the teachers did not sign the thesis of those who did not belong to the ‘party’ and cut their attendance.

Even when Mr. Jose was taken to the Sreekaryam police station, the SFI activists assembled there, leading to unruly scenes. The SFI workers also created a ruckus at the Government Medical College Hospital, Mr. Satheesan alleged.

It was workers from the SFI who had assaulted Sidharthan J.S., a veterinary college student in Wayanad, who purportedly killed himself later. Every individual should be vigilant to prevent a repeat of the Wayanad incident, Mr. Satheesan said, urging the Vice-Chancellor to take stringent action against those damning the university’s reputation by the assault on Mr. Jose.

