Satheesan wins maiden Aryadan Award

September 23, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

V.D. Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has won the maiden Aryadan Memorial Award for the best parliamentarian instituted by the Aryadan Mohammed Foundation.

A three-member jury comprising former Speaker Therambil Ramakrishnan, former Assembly secretary P.D. Sarangadharan, and writer George Onakkoor chose Mr. Satheesan for the award considering his contributions as a legislator since 2001.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal will present the award at a function to be jointly organised by the Aryadan Mohammed Foundation and the District Congress Committee at the Municipal Town Hall here on September 25.

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hasan will deliver the Aryadan memorial lecture. Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty and former Minister K.C. Joseph will attend the function.

September 25 will mark the first death anniversary of Aryadan Mohammed, one of the strongest Congress leaders from Malappuram who upheld secularism. Endearingly called ‘Kunjakka’ by the people of Nilambur, Aryadan Mohammed had represented Nilambur eight times in the Kerala Assembly. He was a towering figure of the Congress in Eranad for six decades.

