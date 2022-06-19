Satheesan warns of defamation suit against Jayarajan 

Fabricating video to tarnish image of Jo Joseph

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that he will sue Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan for defamation.

His reaction came against the backdrop of reports that Mr. Jayarajan had accused Mr. Satheesan of fabricating a video to tarnish the image of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] candidate Jo Joseph in the run up to the Thrikkakara byelection.

Mr. Satheesan said that Mr. Jayarajan had lost the moral right to hold the LDF convener’s post. His off-the-cuff remarks were a bane for the LDF and a boon for the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The CPI(M) had earlier accused the United Democratic Front (UDF) of disseminating the video on social media to the advantage of the Opposition candidate. The Congress had denied that it had engaged in character assassination. Subsequently, the police arrested two persons in connection with the alleged fabrication.

Mr. Satheesan raised questions about the “the glut of characters of dubious provenance and questionable motive surrounding the LDF government. He asked how a woman with alleged links to a fake antiquities dealer got invited to the Loka Kerala Sabha held inside the high-security Kerala Legislative Assembly Complex.

ED’s role

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had questioned the woman, a Keralite residing in Italy, about her alleged links with the fake dealer. The Crime Branch is also investigating her purported financial links with the accused person.

Mr. Satheesan said the person had moved freely inside the Legislative complex during the course of the event. Media reports about her presence at the conference had embarrassed the government and the organisers hurried her out of the venue. He said such questionable characters seemed to have an outsize influence on the LDF government.

Boycott justified

Mr. Satheesan said the UDF had boycotted the event in the face of the CPI(M) attacks against Opposition workers and offices. He alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s concern was reserved for affluential Non-Resident Keralites. Many expatriate business persons had committed suicide in the State due to the government apathy and CPI(M) harassment under Mr. Vijayan’s watch.