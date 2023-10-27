ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesan warns LDF against inducting Ganesh into Cabinet

October 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has warned the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government against inducting Kerala Congress (B) leader K.B. Ganeshkumar, MLA, into the Cabinet.

Mr. Satheesan’s statement came close to the Kerala High Court dismissing Mr. Ganeshkumar’s plea to quash the criminal case that implicated him in an alleged conspiracy to ensnare the late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a sexual exploitation case.

It also insisted that he face trial in the case. The LDF had promised Cabinet berths to four allies with single MLAs in the Assembly on a two-and-a-half-year sharing-term basis ending in November.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the understanding, Transport Minister Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress would quit office in favour of Mr. Ganeshkumar. Similarly, Kadanappally Ramachandran of the Congress (S) would replace Ahamed Devarkovil of the Indian National League.

As the deadline approached, the whispers about an impending Cabinet reshuffle had percolated through the corridors of power in the capital.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said the High Court order would pave the way for exposing the plot to denigrate Chandy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US