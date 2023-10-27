Satheesan warns LDF against inducting Ganesh into Cabinet

October 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has warned the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government against inducting Kerala Congress (B) leader K.B. Ganeshkumar, MLA, into the Cabinet.

Mr. Satheesan’s statement came close to the Kerala High Court dismissing Mr. Ganeshkumar’s plea to quash the criminal case that implicated him in an alleged conspiracy to ensnare the late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a sexual exploitation case.

It also insisted that he face trial in the case. The LDF had promised Cabinet berths to four allies with single MLAs in the Assembly on a two-and-a-half-year sharing-term basis ending in November.

As per the understanding, Transport Minister Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress would quit office in favour of Mr. Ganeshkumar. Similarly, Kadanappally Ramachandran of the Congress (S) would replace Ahamed Devarkovil of the Indian National League.

As the deadline approached, the whispers about an impending Cabinet reshuffle had percolated through the corridors of power in the capital.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said the High Court order would pave the way for exposing the plot to denigrate Chandy.

