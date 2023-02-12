Satheesan urges Pinarayi to give literacy workers their pending payments

February 12, 2023 03:58 am | Updated 03:58 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the death of a literacy mission worker who had been driven to suicide after he was not given any pay for the past several months.

Bijumon, a block nodal prerak of the Literacy Mission at Pathanapuram, had been forced to take his own life after he found himself in a deep financial crisis due to the government’s non-payment of honorarium to literacy workers for the past six months.

In his letter, Mr. Satheesan urged the government to pay the honorarium due to literacy workers at the earliest and to take care of the family of Bijumon. He wrote the letter after visiting Bijumon’s house at Pathanapuram on Friday.

In his letter, Mr. Satheesan pointed out that it was extremely painful that the financial crisis because of the government’s non-payment of honorarium for over six months had left a young man feeling so hopeless that he chose to take his own life. Bijumon’s family and co-workers had vouched for the deep financial distress that he had been in

He said that when he visited the house of the deceased, Bijumon’s mother had told him that the family had been in such deep distress that Bijumon did not have money even for a day’s meal. He had been waiting for the payment of the honorarium amount so that he can provide medical care for his ailing mother.

It has been 83 days since the literacy workers began their sit-in before the Secretariat, demanding that they be paid the honorarium due to them over the past six months. The Saksharatha Preraks’ Association alleges that so far eight literacy workers have committed suicide, unable to cope with the financial stress.

Mr. Satheesan said in his letter that the government should not forget the welfare of literacy workers who were engaged in the noble task of ushering in people to the world of letters.

The government should take immediate steps to take care of Bijumon’s family and pay the honorarium due to literacy workers so that no more suicides happen.