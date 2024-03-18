GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Satheesan tries to use alleged business ties between Jayarajan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar to unsettle LDF, BJP campaigns

Both leaders deny personal or business acquaintance; BJP State president says Satheesan aiding CPI(M) by refusing to discuss livelihood and developmental issues

March 18, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has sought to make the alleged business relationship between Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar a campaign issue, especially in the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress’s high-profile candidate and incumbent MP Sashi Tharoor is locked in a three-pronged contest with Mr. Chandrasekhar and Communist Party of India’s (CPI) Pannian Raveendran in the constituency.

Ayurveda resort

Mr. Satheesan’s accusation that Mr. Jayarajan’s family and Mr. Chandrasekhar were stakeholders in an Ayurveda resort in Kannur has arguably become a political hot potato for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and also the BJP, though in varying degrees.

Both Mr. Jayarajan and Mr. Chandrasekhar have denied any personal or business acquaintance. Mr. Jayarajan had claimed that a family member had some minor stake in the resort. He said he had briefly played an advisory role in the institution. Later, Mr. Jayarajan noted that the relative’s firm divested itself of the holdings in the resort.

However, Mr. Satheesan refused to let go and sought to tighten the screws on the CPI(M) leadership.

At a press conference in Attingal on Monday, Mr. Satheesan claimed that he had incontrovertible proof of the alleged business liaison between the two leaders. He dared Mr. Jayarajan and Mr. Chandrasekhar to sue him for libel.

Secret alliance

Mr. Satheesan also spotlighted the accusation as emblematic of the CPI(M)’s secret alliance with the BJP in Kerala. He posited it as a counter to the CPI(M) campaign refrain that a vote for the Congress was tantamount to an endorsement of the BJP.

The CPI(M) had highlighted the trickle of defections from the Congress in Kerala to the BJP to persuade the electorate, predominantly the Muslim and Christian voters apprehensive about the Sangh Parivar’s electoral ascendancy, that the ideological line between the political parties was obscure.

Mr. Satheesan said the alleged business relationship was merely the tip of the iceberg, and more instances of the clandestine financial and political liaison between the BJP and the CPI(M) would appear soon in the public domain. Mr. Satheesan alleged that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Income Tax (I-T) department had dropped their investigations into the supposedly dubious sources of funding for the Ayurveda resort after Mr. Chandrasekhar acquired stakes in the institution.

BJP State president K. Surendran said Mr. Satheesan was aiding the CPI(M) by refusing to discuss livelihood and developmental issues.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.