Satheesan sore over good service entry for police personnel who beat up KSU, YC activists

December 26, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has alleged that the State government’s good service entry for commendable performance is being given to police personnel who roughed up activists of the Youth Congress and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) while they were protesting against the recently concluded Navakerala Sadas public outreach programme.

He told the media here on Tuesday that it was akin to insulting the Opposition-led agitation against the programme. Mr. Satheesan said those being honoured included a senior police officer who tried to strangle a KSU leader in Kozhikode. “This is unbecoming of a Communist leader like Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who grew up organising agitations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leader also reiterated his allegation that the BJP had been indirectly helping Mr. Vijayan. “When I was trading charges against the Chief Minister [during the course of the sadas], the remarks in response used by Mr. Vijayan and BJP State president K. Surendran were similar in nature, which shows that they are supporting each other,” Mr. Satheesan said.

Asked about the BJP’s outreach programme to lure Christians in Kerala, he alleged that Sangh Parivar outfits had destroyed 254 churches in Manipur after clashes broke out there in May. They were also taking up campaigns across the country against Christmas celebrations. Mr. Satheesan said Christians in Kerala would definitely understand the BJP’s doublespeak.

