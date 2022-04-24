Satheesan slams the Kerala Bank

It was over the arrest of a senior citizen in a cheque-bouncing case

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan on Sunday slammed the Kerala Bank over the arrest of a senior citizen in a cheque-bouncing case, two years after he had cleared all outstanding loans.

In a Facebook post, he said Adoor-native Surendran Pillai, a stationary shopowner, was publicly shamed and became the victim of the inefficiency and mismanagement of the bank's officials.

"It was not new generation banks or private lenders, but a bank hailed as Kerala's own bank, which got the senior citizen arrested," he said.

According to Mr. Satheesan, Mr. Pillai had closed the loan on December 30, 2019. However, the bank did not withdraw the cheque-bouncing case, even though he repaid the entire pending amount.

This irresponsible act on the part of the bank led to his arrest. The police too took the stand that there was no way other than him to be produced in the court because the warrant was still existing. The police officers who refused to do the right thing, despite knowing that he was innocent, were also responsible for his tears, he said.