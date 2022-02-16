Satheesan slams Governor

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has accused Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan of playing the role of a Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that Mr. Khan had seemingly usurped the part of BJP leader and Union Minister of State V. Muraleedharan. “The governor also has no consistency of views,” he alleged.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's attempt to woo investors to Kerala has remained mainly on paper. When pressed about Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala's resolve to introduce a resolution to reject the Lok Ayukta amendment Ordinance in the Assembly, Mr. Satheeshan said: "Such decisions are taken in consultation with the KPCC leadership, Congress Legislature Party and the UDF".

Mr. Satheesan said militant trade unionism drove business out of Kerala, deterred investors and forced many to commit suicide in desperation.