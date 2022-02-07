Satheesan slams Governor, CM over Ordinance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 February 2022

‘State’s anti-corruption mechanism has been dismantled’

Kerala’s anti-corruption mechanism has been dismantled with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signing the Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment Ordinance, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said on Monday.

Accusing the Governor and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of insulting the Legislative Assembly by clearing the Ordinance days ahead of an Assembly session, he said that it was clear that the Governor and the State Government would arrive at such an understanding.

Green flag for graft

“This Ordinance is going to be a green flag for widespread corruption. Now, the Chief Minister has nothing to fear about his own case pending before the Lok Ayukta. He has ensured that the Lok Ayukta would only bark and not bite. Mr. Vijayan will be remembered in history as the Chief Minister who presided over the dismantling of the anti-corruption mechanism in the State, paving the way for massive corruption,” said Mr. Satheesan.

He alleged that there seemed to be a give and take between the government and the Governor as the file regarding the appointment of a BJP leader to the Governor’s personal staff was pending at the Chief Minister’s desk. The Governor had also stopped speaking about the Kannur University issue, even as the Vice-Chancellor continued in his post.

“The government has one fine day called the Lok Ayukta Act unconstitutional, although no court has till date made any such observation. In such a situation, the government has no right to make such claims. Even Kanam Rajendran has questioned the hurry to bring such an Ordinance and has stuck to his stand today. We will explore ways to challenge this legally,” he said.