Satheesan slams CM for colluding with Sangh Parivar

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday and accused him of colluding with the Sangh Parivar to evade the investigations by Central agencies into the cases he and his daughter were involved. Addressing mediapersons here, Mr. Satheesan said that the Chief Minister compromised the Communist Party of India’s [CPI(M)] values.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that the fake complaint against the deceased Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu was prepared at the AKG Centre by a caucus from Chief Minister’s office.

Leader of the Opposition said that Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajit Kumar held discussions with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders on behalf of the Chief Minister. “Mr. Vijayan helped the BJP win the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat by getting the ADGP to spoil the Thrissur Pooram,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan questioned Mr. Vijayan’s statements against communalism, saying that it was the CPI(M) that attempted to split the society communally by fabricating and sharing the notorious Kafir screenshot during the Lok Sabha elections in Vadakara.

“Now the Chief Minister says he had said nothing about Malappuram. Actually he said damning thing about Kerala. Why did his PR agency circulate a news item to the national media in Delhi on September 13insulting Kerala? Why did he say the same thing at a press conference on September 21? Mr. Vijayan, who does not give interviews in Kerala, went to Delhi and gave an interview to The Hindu, repeating the same things. It is a Sangh Parivar narrative. He is repeating the Sangh narrative to placate the Sangh Parivar forces. He is destroying the CPI(M) in Kerala,” said the Opposition Leader.

Mr. Satheesan said that Mr. Vijayan had approached the Jamat-e-Islami seeking their votes. The CPI(M) had carried Jamat-e-Islami for three decades. “It was only in 2019 that the Jamat-e-Islami took a stand in Kerala that Congress should come to power at the Centre. Before that they were with the CPI(M). Now Mr. Vijayan says Jamat-e-Islami is communal. It shows his duplicity,” he said.

Describing the Chief Minister as unconscionable, Mr. Satheesan said that it was the caucus in his office that protected P.P. Divya, Kannur district panchayat president accused of instigating ADM Naveen Babu’s suicide. “If you have any conscience, you would have given a buzz to Naveen Babu’s family offering words of condolence. You are unconscionable,” he said.

