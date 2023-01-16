Satheesan seeks Sports Minister’s apology for comments on cricket match ticket rates

January 16, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has sought an apology from Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman for his remarks related to the exorbitant rise in ticket rates for the India-Sri Lanka cricket match that was held in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Asked about the affordability of the high ticket rates, Mr. Abdurahiman had reportedly remarked that those who starved need not watch the match. Mr. Satheesan told the media here on Monday that the Opposition was both surprised and worried about the statement. “When an international cricket match is scheduled in Kerala, it is in the State’s interests to make it a success. The government should have extended all the possible support to the event because it will lead to more matches being planned here. Big events such as the World Cup are coming up; we may get a chance to host some matches. It will not only lead to the development of the sports sector here, but also help develop the State’s economy,” he said.

Instead of encouraging such events, the Sports Minister, however, spoke in a bad way due to some petty ego issue, Mr. Satheesan alleged. “His words reflected rudeness and defiance. Can any sincere political worker in Kerala make such a statement? It is an insult to Malayalis,” the Congress leader claimed. The thin crowd at the stadium was a response to Mr. Abdurahiman’s impolite attitude. The Minister should withdraw his statement and apologise. Mr. Abdurahiman had no right to continue as a Minister, Mr. Satheesan added.