Satheesan seeks immediate steps to check outbreak of infectious diseases

June 21, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking the government’s immediate action and intervention to check the outbreak of infectious diseases and deaths due to them.

In his letter, Mr. Satheesan pointed out that the increasing incidence of dengue and leptospirosis and the deaths due to them had been creating panic amongst the public.

He pointed out that even before the monsoon had set in fully in the State, infectious diseases and deaths seemed to spike and this was something that needed to be looked into. The situation seemed to be worse in the State’s hill districts and this called for emergency control measures, he said.

Steps not effective

Mr. Satheesan pointed out that the current statistics on infectious diseases indicated that the government’s pre-monsoon infectious diseases control measures were not effective. Waste management was a total failure in the State and this had added to the woes of the public. He demanded that the government take urgent measures to intensify control measures in all districts by focussing on household vector control measures.

The Local Self-Government department should work in coordination with the Health and allied departments to bring down the incidence of infectious diseases and deaths, he added.

