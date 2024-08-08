ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesan seeks Centre’s special financial package for Wayanad

Updated - August 08, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 07:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan delivering a talk on post-disaster management and sustainable development, organised by the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that the Union government should declare a special financial package for the rehabilitation of those affected by the recent landslides in Wayanad.

He told the media here on Thursday that except for the presence of the Army and the National Disaster Response Force in the rescue operations, the Centre had not extended any help to the State. Mr. Satheesan said that a weather warning system too should be installed in Kerala to get information about possible natural disasters in the future. Pointing out that Kerala had been hit badly by climate-change induced incidents, the Congress leader sought steps to reduce their impact and to evacuate people from the affected areas. Both the Union and State governments should join hands to set up a world-class warning and evacuation systems here, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Satheesan expressed the hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would declare the special package after his proposed visit to Wayanad on Saturday. He said that the United Democratic Front-led Opposition had flagged the importance of climate change even during the recently concluded Legislature Session. It had also demanded that the impact of climate be taken into view before formulation of any government policies. “The number of quarries around the Western Ghats should be restricted. The allegation that farmers were harming the ecology there is not true,” he said.

Asked about the M.A. Khader panel proposals on reforms in school education, Mr. Satheesan said that no discussions had been held about them so far. Terming the proposals unscientific, he pointed out that it was not practical to merge high school and higher secondary sections.

