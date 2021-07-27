Satheesan seeks action against KAU VC

‘Has submitted false credentials to the panel which recommended him to the post of VC’

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded action against Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) Vice Chancellor R. Chandra Babu who has been facing allegations of misrepresenting his qualifications in his biodata for appointment to the post.

Making a submission at the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Satheesan accused Dr. Chandra Babu of submitting false credentials to deceive the search committee that had recommended him to the position of Vice Chancellor.

While he has claimed to have taught in foreign universities including University of California, Davis; and North Carolina State University, these institutions have confirmed that they have not associated with him in any capacity, he said.

Drawing parallels with the appointment of former Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor A.V. George who was sacked on similar grounds, Mr. Satheesan called for a similar action against Dr. Chandra Babu.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said the government has sought a report from the KAU Registrar on the issue. The issue will be considered with utmost seriousness and necessary steps will be adopted without any delay, he said.