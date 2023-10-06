Satheesan says ₹232 crore AI camera network failed to reduce accident rate

October 06, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan sought to punch holes in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s claim that the multi-crore artificial intelligence (AI) camera-driven traffic offence detection network spanning the State had helped radically reduce the accident rate.

Quoting traffic enforcement figures, Mr. Satheesan alleged that fatal road accidents had increased despite installing the camera network at considerable public expense.

He said 254 fatal accidents were reported in Kerala till June this year, a startling increase compared to the accident figures for the same period in 2022. In August 2022, Kerala reported 3,366 accidents, of which 307 resulted in deaths. During the same period in 2023, Kerala reported 4006 casualties, including 353 fatal ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Satheesan said the figures belied Transport Minister Antony Raju’s “tall claims”.

Mr. Satheesan accused Mr. Raju of laying down a smokescreen of hyperbolised lies to cover up the massive corruption in the scheme implementation. He demanded Mr. Raju’s resignation for “misleading” the Assembly and the High Court by misrepresenting facts.

The controversies surrounding the Keltron traffic camera contract were the mainstay of Congress’s anti-corruption campaign against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Mr. Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had moved to High Court, demanding an anti-corruption probe into the Keltron project.

Both leaders had alleged that the Keltron project smacked of bid rigging and cartel formation. They alleged that Keltron grossly exaggerated the acquisition and installation cost of the artificial intelligence-enabled traffic enforcement system and pegged it at a ludicrously high price of ₹232 crore. They claimed that the government could execute the project at a cost of not more than ₹80 crore.

Congress had also alleged that Keltron invited tenders and allowed the bidders to form a consortium to bag the contract and share the spoils by further subcontracting the work, violating tender norms.

The party alleged that Keltron bent tender pre-qualification criteria to award the project to companies favoured by the current disposition.

The leaders also accused Keltron of disregarding contractual violations, including sub-contracting the work to hastily formed companies with no domain expertise.

They also alleged that Keltron overlooked the fact that none of the bidders were original equipment manufacturers. They procured the systems at a far lower rate from outside suppliers only to slap a higher bill on the government to squeeze profits.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI[M]) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had dismissed the Congress’s accusations as political propaganda. Mr. Vijayan had accused Congress of being hand-in-glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to deter Kerala’s development.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.