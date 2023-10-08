Satheesan refutes CM’s conspiracy theory about Health dept. job fraud

October 08, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has countered Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s argument that the appointment fraud controversy surrounding Health Minister Veena George’s office was the result of a conspiracy hatched by a section of the media and an agent provocateur to advantage the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition.

Mr. Satheesan said the leading players in the appointment fraud were Left Democratic Front (LDF) associates. The prime accused, Akhil Sajeev, was a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] member and office secretary of the CITU in Pathanamthitta district.

He alleged that Mr. Sajeev had close links with CPI(M) leaders. Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Vijayan’s conspiracy theory would not pass muster with the public or the CPI(M) workers.

Mr. Vijayan had earlier suggested that the case’s proportions went beyond a simple instance of swindling. He termed it a political conspiracy to denigrate the government and rob its successful Nipah control strategy of its sheen.

“Falsehoods are short-lived. It is not the first attack against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, nor will it be the last”, Mr. Vijayan said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State Secretary M.V. Govindan echoed a similar sentiment. Mr. Govindan said no CPI(M) worker was involved in the appointment fraud. He demanded a police investigation into the political conspiracy angle.

Their statements irked the Opposition. The claims came close on the heels of the Pathanamthitta police arresting Mr. Sajeev from Theni in Tamil Nadu.

BJP leader too involved

The police probe into the fraud reportedly unearthed more confidence trickery involving a group of persons allegedly headed by Mr. Sajeev. The suspects, according to the police, also included a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader based in Pathanamthitta. Investigators had claimed that the BJP leader was instrumental in helping Mr. Sajeev siphon off cash from a few persons by falsely promising them employment in the Spices Board.

Party’s denial

BJP State president K. Surendran denied the accusation. “I have been a regular in the BJP’s political activities in Pathanamthitta for seven years. Such a leader is unknown to me or the party. The CPI(M) is pointing fingers at the BJP to escape responsibility for the Health Department-based Ayush appointment fraud,” Mr. Surendran said.

An elaborate hoax promising temporary employment as a Homoeo Medical Officer in Ayush Mission for ₹1.72 lakh has taken the form of a political scandal following the arrest of Mr. Sajeev.

