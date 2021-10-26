Satheesan raises dam safety with Stalin

Thiruvananthapuram

26 October 2021 20:29 IST

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has raised the issue of the long-term safety of the Mullaperiyar Dam with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

In a letter to Mr. Stalin, Mr. Satheesan said as sibling States, Kerala and Tamil Nadu should jointly find a permanent and scientific solution to assuage public concern about the dam’s safety.

The unprecedented rain during October had filled up the dam to the brim. The safety of Mullaperiyar weighed heavily on the mind of each Keralite.

Mr. Satheesan sought Mr. Stalin’s support to build a safe and strong new reservoir at Mullaperiyar. Safety for Kerala and Water for Tamil Nadu should be the central theme of the project.

“We in Kerala look up to you to find an amicable and speedy solution to this problem which is threatening the safety and future of millions of people,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan requested Mr. Stalin to consider the safety of the dam a matter of utmost importance and treat it as a priority matter. He appreciated Mr. Stalin’s empathetic and resourceful leadership of Tamil Nadu during the COVID-19 pandemic.