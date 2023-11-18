Satheesan questions rationale behind mass contact programme

November 18, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has questioned the rationale behind organising mass contact programmes in each constituency at a time when the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is unable to address the State’s worsening economic condition and resolve the burning issues faced by the people.

He cited the hardships faced by nearly 52 lakh people who awaited four months’ dues of welfare pension and the farming community that continued to battle several adversities amid the purported lack of government support. Besides, the agonising wait for a house under the LIFE Mission continued for nearly nine lakh people.

“Many of them even demolished their makeshift houses several months ago on the hope of getting rehabilitated,” he said in a statement, while also delving into the difficulties faced by the cash-strapped Supplyco and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.

Accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues of touring the State in a pompous manner, he compared the ongoing programme with that held by the late Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. He demanded an apology from those who had accused Chandy of undertaking the responsibility of a village officer for mere political gains.

