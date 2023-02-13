Satheesan questions preventive custody of UDF workers

February 13, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan came down heavily on the Chief Minister over the preventive custody of United Democratic Front (UDF) workers across the State wherever he went.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Satheesan pointed out that the Supreme Court had ruled against preventive custody and asked why the Chief Minister, who came with a convoy of 40 cars, was scared to face UDF workers.

“We have done nothing more than wave black flags along the roadside when his convoy passed. Not even a single stone was hurled by our workers. Has the State government put a ban on our right to meet and protest?” the Opposition Leader asked.

He said the UDF would protest democratically until the State revoked its decision on imposing fuel cess and water tax. “The Chief Minister alleged that UDF did not know of anything other than conducting a ‘Satyagraha’. If so, why is he scared of our workers, who are protesting peacefully?” he questioned. Citing an incident in Ernakulam where a woman UDF worker was dragged away by the police, Mr. Satheesan said the UDF would respond in the same manner if the Chief Minister used the police to suppress protest.

He questioned the State’s claim that it was not debt-ridden by pointing to the death of a Saksharatha Prerak recently as he did not get wages for over six months. He challenged the Chief Minister to allot ₹400 crore on the basis of the recommendation of the Farmers’ Debt Relief Commission.

