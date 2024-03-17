Satheesan opens UDF election convention

March 17, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are like brothers, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

He was inaugurating the United Democratic Front Mavelikara Lok Sabha Constituency election convention at Chengannur on Sunday.

“Modi is trying to turn our secular nation into a religious one. For the survival, Pinarayi has joined forces with Modi. Some 254 churches have been burnt in Manipur. Several people, including priests, have been jailed there. Modi did not visit the unrest-hit State. It was Rahul Gandhi who provided the healing touch to the affected people during the violence,” Mr. Satheesan said.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government had failed to deliver on promises and was trying to divide people for political gains. “Modi’s guarantees hold no value. When the BJP-led government came to power in 2014, it promised to cut the LPG cylinder price by half. The rate increased from ₹400 to ₹1,200. Petrol and diesel prices hiked by around 300% in the past 10 years. The government has failed to address farmer issues. The jobless rate in the country is rising,” Mr. Satheesan said.

The Leader of the Opposition termed the Left Democratic Front government in the State anti-people for increasing power tariffs, water charges and various taxes. He said the government had sabotaged the Karunya health scheme introduced during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government.

Congress leader K.C. Joseph presided. UDF candidate in Mavelikara constituency Kodikunnil Suresh, UDF leaders Abdul Rahman Randathani, C.P. John, A.A. Azeez and others spoke.