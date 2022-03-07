Satheesan hails Sadikali’s election
MALAPPURAM
Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan expressed happiness at the election of Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal as State president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
“We are really happy to see a youthful leadership for the United Democratic Front even in the midst of grief,” he said here on Monday.
He said that with Syed Sadikali Shihab in the leadership, the UDF would strengthen further.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.