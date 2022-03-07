Satheesan hails Sadikali’s election

MALAPPURAM

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan expressed happiness at the election of Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal as State president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

“We are really happy to see a youthful leadership for the United Democratic Front even in the midst of grief,” he said here on Monday.

He said that with Syed Sadikali Shihab in the leadership, the UDF would strengthen further.