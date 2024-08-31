ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesan hails Ayyankali’s role in uplifting the marginalised

Published - August 31, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Thrissur

Mahatma Ayyankali Karmasreshta Award conferred on the Leader of the Opposition

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan receiving the Mahatma Ayyankali Karmasreshta Award, instituted by the Dravidian Arts and Cultural Forum, from former Speaker Therambil Ramakrishnan in Thrissur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Ayyankali was a revolutionary who, a century ago, challenged monarchy and fought hard for the rights of marginalised communities, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling Ayyankali’s iconic ‘Villuvandi Samaram’, Mr. Satheesan highlighted how the social reformer boldly travelled publicly in his own carriage to assert the rights of the oppressed for freedom of movement.

Mr. Satheesan was speaking after accepting the Mahatma Ayyankali Karmasreshta Award instituted by the Dravidian Arts and Cultural Forum here on Saturday.

At the event, Mr. Satheesan underscored the crucial role played by education in the development of marginalised communities. Dr. Ambedkar Literacy Awards, which recognise SC/ST students, who achieved full A+ in SSLC and Plus Two exams, were distributed at the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ceremony was chaired by Dravidian Forum president K.C. Subrahmanyan. Former Assembly Speaker Therambil Ramakrishnan presented the Mahatma Ayyankali Karmasrestra Award to Mr. Satheesan. Dr. Ambedkar Literacy Awards were distributed by district panchayat president V.S. Prince.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US