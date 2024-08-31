GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Satheesan hails Ayyankali’s role in uplifting the marginalised

Mahatma Ayyankali Karmasreshta Award conferred on the Leader of the Opposition

Published - August 31, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan receiving the Mahatma Ayyankali Karmasreshta Award, instituted by the Dravidian Arts and Cultural Forum, from former Speaker Therambil Ramakrishnan in Thrissur on Saturday.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan receiving the Mahatma Ayyankali Karmasreshta Award, instituted by the Dravidian Arts and Cultural Forum, from former Speaker Therambil Ramakrishnan in Thrissur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Ayyankali was a revolutionary who, a century ago, challenged monarchy and fought hard for the rights of marginalised communities, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

Recalling Ayyankali’s iconic ‘Villuvandi Samaram’, Mr. Satheesan highlighted how the social reformer boldly travelled publicly in his own carriage to assert the rights of the oppressed for freedom of movement.

Mr. Satheesan was speaking after accepting the Mahatma Ayyankali Karmasreshta Award instituted by the Dravidian Arts and Cultural Forum here on Saturday.

At the event, Mr. Satheesan underscored the crucial role played by education in the development of marginalised communities. Dr. Ambedkar Literacy Awards, which recognise SC/ST students, who achieved full A+ in SSLC and Plus Two exams, were distributed at the function.

The ceremony was chaired by Dravidian Forum president K.C. Subrahmanyan. Former Assembly Speaker Therambil Ramakrishnan presented the Mahatma Ayyankali Karmasrestra Award to Mr. Satheesan. Dr. Ambedkar Literacy Awards were distributed by district panchayat president V.S. Prince.

