Satheesan flays removal of expert from debate 

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said the government is trying to make the upcoming technical debate on the semi-high-speed SilverLine project into a farce.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said that government did not even have an idea who was holding the debate.

He said the Chief Secretary had invited IT and social commentator Joseph C. Mathew to the debate. Now CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan should clarify which authority had decided to remove him from the debate panel, Mr. Satheesan said, adding that even the Chief Secretary was insulted.

Mr. Satheesan wondered whether the Managing Director of K-Rail and a member of the Chief Minister’s personal staff were higher up the hierarchy of the Chief Secretary. “ Why is the government frightened of Joseph C. Mathew? Is it because he will pinpoint that this government is taking an extreme right-wing approach,? “ he asked.

He accused the CPI(M) leadership of taking the extreme step of engaging its workers to clash with anti-SilverLine protesters when the police failed to suppress the ongoing agitation across the State.

“The United Democratic Front will extend its wholehearted support to the struggle of the common people, “ he said.