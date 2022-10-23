Satheesan flags ‘double standards’ of Pinarayi

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of double standards in the way he dealt with the allegations raised by Saritha S. Nair on the solar scam and with those made by Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the UAE diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case. In a statement on Sunday, he said that although Mr. Vijayan had sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy based on Saritha's allegations, Swapna's allegations are now being portrayed as untrustworthy.

“Mr. Vijayan and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had attempted to defame Congress leaders using Saritha’s allegations. Now, their leaders are facing similar allegations. Swapna had provided a similar statement to the magistrate as well as the Enforcement Directorate. However, the ED will not look into these allegations because of the understanding that the CPI(M) has with the BJP Central leadership. Why haven’t the Chief Minister or the other CPI(M) leaders challenged her in court if her allegations are false? The Chief Minister, the former ministers, and the former Speaker should prove their innocence now that they are facing these allegations,” said Mr. Satheesan in the statement.

He pointed to the disciplinary action taken by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee against Eldose Kunnappillil, MLA, after rape allegations were levelled against him, and accused the CPI(M) of never taking action against any leader facing such allegations.

VC appointments

Regarding the Supreme Court order cancelling the appointment of Rajasree M.S. as Vice Chancellor (VC) of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), he said the government should demand the resignation of all the VCs who were appointed in violation of UGC norms. The Opposition had earlier flagged illegal VC appointments. However, the Governor had earlier sided with the government in making these appointments. The continuing uncertainty in the higher education sector will lead to more students from the State leaving the country for education.

Mr. Satheesan also accused the CPI(M) of hijacking the police force, in light of increasing cases of police atrocities against common people.