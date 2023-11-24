HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Satheesan faults government for growing influence of drug rackets

Visits house of anti-drug abuse activist who was murdered by a gang in Karimadom Colony

November 24, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Youth Congress workers observe a candle light vigil in memory of Arshad, who allegedly died at the hands of drug mafia, at the Martyrs’ Square in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Youth Congress workers observe a candle light vigil in memory of Arshad, who allegedly died at the hands of drug mafia, at the Martyrs’ Square in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on November 24 visited the house of Karimadom Colony native Arshad who was allegedly murdered by a gang, including minor boys, a few days ago.

The 19-year-old was hacked to death in the incident that had taken place in the colony on November 21. Eight persons, including five juveniles, have been arrested in the case. Arshad’s brother Al Ameen was injured in the attack.

The deceased, who was a prominent anti-drug crusader in the locality, had faced threats from the drug rackets in the past, his family had alleged.

Mr. Satheesan said the tragic incident highlighted the growing influence of the drug mafia in the capital city. He also alleged the possibility of such rackets thriving on political patronage.

He was also critical of the purported failure on the part of enforcement agencies, including the Police and the Excise departments, in providing protection to informants and others who have been part of the struggle to rid the society of the drug menace. The police, he alleged, have remained mute spectators even as history-sheeters intimidate key witnesses from testifying in murder and other criminal cases.

Accusing the government of failing to introduce a mechanism to trace the source of narcotic substances seized in crack downs, Mr. Satheesan said the Opposition had repeatedly raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly. He added the United Democratic Front (UDF) will organise protests if the government fails to address the issue.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.