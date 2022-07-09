Satheesan eyeing support of fundamentalists: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has alleged that Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan is targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to get the support of religious fundamentalists.

Mr. Satheesan’s claim that former Minister Saji Cherian made his remarks against the Constitution after reading [former RSS chief] M.S. Golwalkar’s book was a lie, he said in a release here on Saturday.

When the RSS sought legal action against him over the remarks, Mr. Satheesan said he would repeat his action. The ploy was to show that the organisation did not believe in the Constitution.

The RSS or its affiliates had never insulted the document. “Mr. Satheesan, when he was an MLA, had participated in a Sangh-organised event in Thrissur in 2013 and praised the organisation. He should clarify how the RSS became untouchable for him now,” Mr. Surendran said.