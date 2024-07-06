Satheesan escapes unhurt after car collides with police escort vehicle

Leader of the Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan had a narrow escape after his car collided with a police escort jeep near Bekal Pallikkara on Saturday around 5:10 p.m.

The incident occurred as Satheesan’s vehicle, en route from Kannur to Mangaluru, approached the petrol pump at Pallikkara. An autorickshaw, exiting the fuel station, forced the police escort jeep driver to apply brakes suddenly. Satheesan’s car, following closely behind, hit the rear of the police jeep, causing significant damage to the front of his vehicle.

Fortunately, neither Satheesan nor his companions, including his gunman and Congress leader Neelkantan, sustained no injuries in the accident.

Following the incident, Satheesan continued his journey to the Mookambika temple in Kollur in another vehicle, the police said.