Satheesan disregarding NSS, says Sukumaran Nair

Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair on Friday lashed out at Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan for disregarding the community organisation.

Addressing a function organised by the NSS Taluk Union in North Paravur, the Assembly segment represented by the Congress legislator, Mr. Nair said the Leader of the Opposition had visited the NSS headquarters at Changanassery and sought the community organisation’s support ahead of the previous Assembly elections.

“Mr. Satheesan, however, stated later that he had won the election not with the support of any particular community organisation. If there is one leader who disregards the community organisation, it is Mr. Satheesan. He should correct his statement or else, it does not augur well for his future,” Mr. Nair said.

The statement of Mr. Nair pertained to a remark by Mr. Satheesan last year that politicians should not be subservient to community leaders. It, however, did not go down well with the NSS, which sought a clarification from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on the issue.

“The Leader of the Opposition too had visited the NSS headquarters ahead of the election and later sought the support of its taluk union and Karayogam office-bearers by meeting them in person. And Mr. Satheesan now appears overjoyed by the latest position and keeps making such cheap statements,” Mr. Nair said, warning politicians against the practice of approaching community organisations in times of need and ditching them afterwards.