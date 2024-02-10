Satheesan demands Forest Minister’s resignation following Wayanad incident

February 10, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KASARAGOD

In the wake of the tragic incident in which a man fell victim to a wild elephant in Wayanad on Saturday, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan launched a scathing attack on Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, demanding his resignation.

Addressing the media in Kasaragod on Saturday, Mr. Satheesan alleged failure on the part of the Forest department to track the elephant that killed a 45-year-old man in the district. The Opposition leader was in the district as part of the Samaragni’ march spearheaded by him and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran that kicked off in Kasaragod on Friday.

He came down on the State government’s alleged indifference towards the escalating man-animal conflict, citing multiple fatalities and crop destruction.

Mr. Satheesan accused the Forest Minister of dismissing concerns raised in the Assembly regarding people’s safety, highlighting a lack of effective plans or decisions to address the ongoing crisis. He asserted that Mr. Saseendran was unfit for his position and urged him to step down.

Highlighting the plight of the affected individuals and farmers, Mr. Satheesan claimed that the government had failed to provide adequate compensation for their losses, which ran into lakhs. He criticised the authorities for ignoring the grievances of those living near forest fringes, emphasising the need for urgent action.

Furthermore, Mr. Satheesan condemned what he described as the “fascist” policies of the ruling BJP at the Centre and its alleged collaboration with the LDF in the State. He asserted that initiatives like the Samaragni campaign aimed to expose the failures of both the Central and State governments.

