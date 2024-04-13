Satheesan demands CBI probe into K-Fon project

April 13, 2024 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan has demanded a CBI probe into the K-Fon project, which according to him had failed to take off despite spending huge amounts from the coffer.

The Kerala government had introduced the project to provide a “reliable, secure and scalable intranet connecting all government offices, educational institutions and hospitals,” according to the company website.

Mr. Satheesan said the project failed to take off as planned even after spending ₹1,500 crore. The government allowed the companies, which had close links with those in power, to plunder the State through the project, he alleged.

The State government will have to begin the monthly repayment of ₹100 crore to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board from where it had raised the funds for the project. The cash-strapped State government will not be able to repay the money, he said.

Mr. Vijayan alleged that the Chief Minister was targeting the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi in his election campaign meetings to cover up the follies of his government. Interestingly, the Chief Minister was silent on the BJP and its leaders fearing that the central investigation agencies may come searching for him and his party leaders, who are embroiled in corruption, Mr. Satheesan said.

The government has failed in all spheres of governance and has forced the State into a deep financial crisis. The Chief Minister was targeting the Congress to prevent these aspects from being discussed in the election. The CPI (M) was out to support the BJP in a few constituencies including Thrissur. The party, which was facing probes by various central investigation agencies, was trying to appease the BJP by offering its support for the BJP candidates, he alleged.