Satheesan demands action against police officers who manhandled woman KSU worker

February 12, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Sunday submitted a complaint to State Police Chief Anil Kant demanding action against police officers who allegedly manhandled a woman protester of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) during a protest in Kochi on Saturday.

Condemning the “barbaric act,” Mr. Satheesan accused a group of male police officers of attacking KSU leader Miva Jolly while she and a few other activists ran towards Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy waving black flags at Kalamassery.

The incident, Mr. Satheesan alleged, was in violation of the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) and relevant State Acts. Besides dragging and manhandling the activist, a police officer also pushed her head violently when she was forced into a police vehicle, he alleged, adding that the officers also intended to outrage her modesty.