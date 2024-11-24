Satheesan criticises media trend of creating fake news

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan criticised the media and accused it of creating non-existent news. He expressed his concerns during the inauguration of the Senior Journalists’ Forum Kerala’s 12th delegate meeting in the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Hall here on Sunday.

Mr. Satheesan said that media practices have shifted from reporting facts to fabricating stories. He asked whether social media, now a dominant source of information, can be trusted. Mr. Satheesan highlighted the growing influence of artificial intelligence in monitoring social media platforms and revealed that even personal phones are being tapped and monitored.

If the United Democratic Front regains power, they would increase pension benefits for journalists, Mr. Satheesan promised.

State president of the forum A. Madhavan presided over the event. T.J. Saneesh Kumar Joseph, MLA, and Thrissur Corporation Opposition Leader Rajan Pallan spoke. Veteran journalist and author K.C. Narayanan was honoured during the ceremony.

The closing session was inaugurated by former Speaker Therambil Ramakrishnan, and actor Sunil Sukhada spoke. Books of four senior journalists were released at the function. Ariyappedatha Lokam, Mahathaya Kuttanveshanakathakal, and 1001 Raavukalile Janthu Kathakal by N. Moosakutti; Thrissur Charitham: Chila Anubhavasparshangal by K.P. Antony; Dasharatham by by Pellissery and Motivational Tips by Joshy George were the books released. P.V. Krishnan Nair, former secretary of Kerala Sahitya Akademi, released the book.

Senior media professionals above the age of 70 were honoured by former MP T.N. Prathapan. General secretary K.P. Vijayakumar presented a report. Treasurer C. Abdurrhaman, former Corporation councillor M.S. Sampoorna, and other forum members spoke at the event.

The Senior Journalists’ Forum State conference has demanded that the minimum provident fund pension be increased to ₹7,500. They also called for the inclusion of Dearness Allowance (DA) in the pension. The conference urged the Central government to introduce a pension scheme for journalists. Additionally, they called for the reinstatement of the senior citizens’ railway travel concession.

The conference also requested the raise of journalists’ State pension to ₹15,000 and made statutory. They also demanded that the dependent pension be set at 50% and full pensions be provided to those receiving half pensions. Other demands included the introduction of a management contribution for the pension fund and the inclusion of journalists in the government’s Medisep health insurance scheme for government employees.

Alexander Sam of Thrissur has been elected as the State president, and K.P. Vijayakumar of Kozhikode has been re-elected as the general secretary of the forum.