Satheesan criticises CPI(M) over Ayodhya temple consecration

December 31, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Sunday criticised the CPI(M) for what he termed the party’s attempts to politicise the Ayodhya temple consecration.

The Congress party has not been invited to the event. Only a few individuals have been invited. The party will take a decision on the invitation. The CPI (M) was attempting to create confusion and reap political benefit out of it. The CPI(M) was following the footsteps of the BJP to create a wedge in the society over the issue, Mr. Satheesan alleged.

The leadership of the Indian Union Muslim League, including its State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal and .K. Kunhalikutty, responded to the controversy with great caution to protect the social fabric of the State, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On BJP’s attempts to woo the Christian community in the State, Mr. Satheesan said Christians have been targeted across the country under the BJP regime. Christians are intelligent enough to gauge the true intentions of BJP activists, who are paying them a visit these days. Congress has steadfastly upheld the principles of secularism, he added.

The Chief Minister ridiculed the Opposition by giving good service entry to the policemen who assaulted Congress workers who staged protests against the Navakerala Sadas organised by the State government. The Chief Minister converted Kerala into a goonda State by giving a call to his party workers to physically attack all those who protested against the Sadas, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.