Satheesan calls LDF’s plea in SC over President withholding assent to Bills an election stunt

March 24, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Sunday termed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s move to challenge the delay in Presidential assent for four Bills passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly in the Supreme Court an election stunt.

He said the LDF’s attempt to seek the top court’s intervention to raise the State’s borrowing limit had stalled. Mr. Satheesan said the CPI(M)’s secular credentials were suspect. The national leadership of two LDF partners had allied with the BJP. However, the parties continued to hold Ministerial portfolios in the government.

Mr. Satheesan said the LDF had withdrawn cases against anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protestors belatedly. He said the Congress will not allow the BJP to open an account in Kerala despite its tacit alliance with the CPI(M).

