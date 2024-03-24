ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesan calls LDF’s plea in SC over President withholding assent to Bills an election stunt

March 24, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Sunday termed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s move to challenge the delay in Presidential assent for four Bills passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly in the Supreme Court an election stunt.

He said the LDF’s attempt to seek the top court’s intervention to raise the State’s borrowing limit had stalled. Mr. Satheesan said the CPI(M)’s secular credentials were suspect. The national leadership of two LDF partners had allied with the BJP. However, the parties continued to hold Ministerial portfolios in the government.

Mr. Satheesan said the LDF had withdrawn cases against anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protestors belatedly. He said the Congress will not allow the BJP to open an account in Kerala despite its tacit alliance with the CPI(M).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US