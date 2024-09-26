Satheesan calls for serious discussion on nuclear power plant proposal

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that earnest discussions are needed on the pros and cons of establishing a nuclear power station in Kerala instead of blindly jumping to conclusions.

Mr. Satheesan was speaking at an open discussion organised here on Thursday by Sasthra Vedhi on a proposal by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to explore the possibility of setting up a nuclear energy plant for augmenting internal generation in the power-deficit State.

Instead of taking hasty, extreme stands for and against the proposal, what was needed was a careful appraisal of the State’s energy requirements in the long term, other energy options before the State, and the safety concerns associated with nuclear energy, Mr. Satheesan said.

“Nuclear power has two sides. Both sides should be seriously discussed rather than blindly saying ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ We should be able to visualise the challenges, and discuss the advisability of locating a power plant in Kerala,” he said.

Energy crisis

On the one hand, Kerala faced a very real energy crisis and nuclear power was a relatively cheaper and cleaner energy source. At the same time, the challenges of having a nuclear plant and the implications of evacuation protocols in a densely populated State like Kerala, and the advisability of the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats as a possible site also needed to be discussed in earnest, Mr. Satheesan said.

(Potential locations on the KSEB list include Athirappilly in Thrissur district and Cheemeni in Kasaragod).

R.V.G. Menon, Academic and former director of the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), called for prudence on the nuclear energy proposal, asserting that “the conclusion that accidents cannot be ruled out is inescapable.” While the cost of a major nuclear accident could be unbearable, it was also vital to note that we were still unable to dispose of nuclear waste in a safe manner, without burdening future generations with the responsibility, Prof. Menon noted. “It is 67 years since the first large-scale commercial nuclear power plant went into operation in Shippingport, Pennsylvania, yet, even now the U.S. does not have a stable permanent system for disposing of high-level radioactive waste,” he said.

Other options

Prof. Menon said solar power, pumped storage projects (PSP) and green hydrogen offered adequate and sustainable options for Kerala. The question was not whether to go nuclear or not, but how to ensure a sustainable energy cycle, Prof. Menon said.

A.V. Sathish, Officer-in-Charge, Nuclear Information Centre, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), made a presentation on the safety mechanisms in place at the KKNPP. Compared to conventional fuels such as coal, nuclear energy offered a clean and green option, and was cheaper, he said.

Sasthra Vedhi president Achutshankar S. Nair presided over the discussion.

