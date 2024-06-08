Satheesan asks Centre to probe ‘shoddy conduct’ of NEET

V.D. Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, has written to the Union government, expressing apprehensions about the alleged mishandling of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and seeking a thorough investigation into the reported irregularities that have left numerous students in the lurch.

In letters submitted to the Ministries of Education, and Health and Family Welfare, Mr. Satheesan highlighted that the NEET results for 2024 have sparked severe concerns about the authenticity of the test, prompting scepticism among many students. He further noted that students from Kerala have also voiced concerns regarding the results.

Problem with marks

“It is extremely alarming to see that 67 students received full marks, with eight of them coming from the same centre. It should be noted that this figure was just two in 2023 and four in 2022. Furthermore, students received 719 and 718 marks out of 720, which is not theoretically achievable, given the NEET exam format,” he pointed out.

Delving into the dubiety of such outcomes, the Congress leader said: “The NEET valuation system assigns four marks for each correct answer and deducts one for each incorrect attempt. If a student attempts all questions and gets only one wrong, he can receive a maximum of 715 marks; if one question is skipped, the maximum is 716 marks.”

Results advanced

He added that the cut-off mark had also risen drastically to 660 from 610 last year. The fact that the results were announced 10 days before the proposed date casts considerable doubt on the validity of the valuation procedure.

“The questionable results have added credence to the earlier allegations regarding the NEET question paper leak. I regret to inform you that any malpractice in NEET results will undermine the hopes of thousands of qualified students. Above all, ineligible candidates will degrade the quality of our healthcare system in the long run, which is deemed a great injustice to the future generations,” he cautioned.