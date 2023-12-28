Satheesan all praise for Muneer’s anti-RSS stand

December 28, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - Kozhikode

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has complimented Indian Union Muslim League leader M.K. Muneer, MLA, for his steadfast stand against the fascist nature of the Sangh Parivar.

He was delivering a speech after presenting an award in memory of senior Congress leader and trade unionist K. Sadirikoya to Dr. Muneer in Kozhikode on December 27.

“Dr. Muneer’s book Fascisavum Sanghaparivarum helped me get a clear picture on the true nature of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliate organisations. That book also influenced me to develop a stern opposition to those organisations,” Mr. Satheesan said. What made Dr. Muneer different from other political leaders was his clarity of ideas and their presentation along with a sharp sense of humour, the Opposition leader added.

The Congress leaders who spoke at the event recalled the pivotal role played by Sadirikoya in building various trade unions in Kozhikode. They, however, also pointed out that the party did not honour him with senior posts in recognition of his decade-long service. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretaries K. Jayanth and P.M. Niyas and district Congress committee president K. Praveenkumar, among others, were present.

