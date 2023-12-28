GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Satheesan all praise for Muneer’s anti-RSS stand

December 28, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan presenting an award in memory of K. Sadirikoya to IUML leader M.K. Muneer in Kozhikode on December 27.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan presenting an award in memory of K. Sadirikoya to IUML leader M.K. Muneer in Kozhikode on December 27. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has complimented Indian Union Muslim League leader M.K. Muneer, MLA, for his steadfast stand against the fascist nature of the Sangh Parivar.

He was delivering a speech after presenting an award in memory of senior Congress leader and trade unionist K. Sadirikoya to Dr. Muneer in Kozhikode on December 27.

“Dr. Muneer’s book Fascisavum Sanghaparivarum helped me get a clear picture on the true nature of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliate organisations. That book also influenced me to develop a stern opposition to those organisations,” Mr. Satheesan said. What made Dr. Muneer different from other political leaders was his clarity of ideas and their presentation along with a sharp sense of humour, the Opposition leader added.

The Congress leaders who spoke at the event recalled the pivotal role played by Sadirikoya in building various trade unions in Kozhikode. They, however, also pointed out that the party did not honour him with senior posts in recognition of his decade-long service. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretaries K. Jayanth and P.M. Niyas and district Congress committee president K. Praveenkumar, among others, were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.