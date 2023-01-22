ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesan accuses the State government of appeasing the Centre and Governor through a meek policy statement

January 22, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Whenever the LDF lands in political trouble, the Governor comes to the rescue by unleashing a tirade against the administration to divert public attention from the matter at hand, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan has accused the State government of kowtowing to the BJP-led Central government by avoiding criticism of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s jurisdictional overreach or Centre’s infringement on fiscal federalism and other anti-State positions in its policy statement for 2023-24 fiscal.

Mr. Satheesan said the Governor and the government were in cahoots. “Whenever the LDF lands in political trouble, the Governor comes to the rescue by unleashing a tirade against the administration to divert public attention from the matter at hand,” he said.

Common objective

Mr. Khan has refocused media attention through make-believe public spats with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Both shared the common political objective of weakening Congress. “Raj Bhavan and government fight when it is politically expedient for both and compromise when the crisis blows over,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Satheesan said the Opposition will highlight Kerala’s financial crisis, its overwhelming public debt burden, impeded development, depleted exchequer, mounting unpaid bills for contract works, dwindling revenue collection, farm sector crisis, unmitigated human-wildlife conflict, stasis in higher education sector, CPI(M) cell rule, pervasive corruption and nepotism.

The government’s financial management is dismal. It planned to dismantle KIFFB, which has incurred huge debts. Farmers contemplated suicide due to the flurry of revenue recovery notices from banks and the backlog of crop loss compensation and other subsidies. He said that the UDF would offer an alternative administrative path to help the State tide over the current crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US