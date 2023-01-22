Satheesan accuses the State government of appeasing the Centre and Governor through a meek policy statement

January 22, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan has accused the State government of kowtowing to the BJP-led Central government by avoiding criticism of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s jurisdictional overreach or Centre’s infringement on fiscal federalism and other anti-State positions in its policy statement for 2023-24 fiscal.

Mr. Satheesan said the Governor and the government were in cahoots. “Whenever the LDF lands in political trouble, the Governor comes to the rescue by unleashing a tirade against the administration to divert public attention from the matter at hand,” he said.

Common objective

Mr. Khan has refocused media attention through make-believe public spats with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Both shared the common political objective of weakening Congress. “Raj Bhavan and government fight when it is politically expedient for both and compromise when the crisis blows over,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said the Opposition will highlight Kerala’s financial crisis, its overwhelming public debt burden, impeded development, depleted exchequer, mounting unpaid bills for contract works, dwindling revenue collection, farm sector crisis, unmitigated human-wildlife conflict, stasis in higher education sector, CPI(M) cell rule, pervasive corruption and nepotism.

The government’s financial management is dismal. It planned to dismantle KIFFB, which has incurred huge debts. Farmers contemplated suicide due to the flurry of revenue recovery notices from banks and the backlog of crop loss compensation and other subsidies. He said that the UDF would offer an alternative administrative path to help the State tide over the current crisis.