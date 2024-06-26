Satheesan accuses Shamseer of breach of parliamentary etiquette

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has written a letter to Speaker A.N. Shamseer, accusing him of committing a breach of parliamentary etiquette by answering for the government when United Democratic Front (UDF) served notice for an emergency debate on the alleged political conspiracy to grant remission of life sentences slapped on “hired killers” convicted for the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) founder T.P. Chandrasekharan at Onchiyam in Kozhikode in 2012.

Mr. Satheesan said that the Chief Minister, who is in charge of the Home and Prison departments was supposed to answer for the issue raised by the Opposition.

The files related to remission are handled by the Prisons department. The Opposition had pointed out in the House the inappropriateness of the Speaker replying instead of the Chief Minister when the Legislature Secretariat had nothing to do with the government files, he said in the letter.

The Speaker could have denied the Opposition leave for an adjournment motion to debate the issue based on the government’s reply, but it was not appropriate on his part to answer on behalf of the government. It was also unfortunate that the Speaker repeated the government’s claim that the attempt to grant remission was a rumour, even though the media houses in the State have reported the same with proofs, said Mr. Satheesan.

