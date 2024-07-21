GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Satheesan accuses Kerala government of failing to manage State’s public health system

‘Failures in waste disposal and pre-monsoon cleaning activities lead to spread of infectious diseases’

Published - July 21, 2024 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Lambasting the Kerala government for its alleged failure to manage the public health system, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that the death of a child due to Nipah virus infection is a dangerous sign that infectious diseases are still very much prevalent in Kerala.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Mr. Satheesan said that the Opposition had raised in the Assembly the issues regarding the deterioration of the public health system after consultation with experts in the field, but the government did not react positively or proactively to it.

He said that failures in waste disposal and pre-monsoon cleaning activities had led to the spread of infectious diseases. No measures were being taken to arrest the spread of such diseases. No data collection or testing of any kind was done. Apart from COVID-19, malaria, cholera, shigella and jaundice, Nipah had also been confirmed in the State, giving dire warnings regarding the public health system in Kerala, he said.

Mr. Satheesan called for urgent steps to prevent the spread of deadly diseases. “We are not blaming the government, but calling it to take necessary action,” he said.

No study done

He further said that the government had not conducted any study though the death rate in Kerala had shown a major increase after the COVID-19 pandemic. Even young people were collapsing and dying. The government had not investigated the reasons for this. When the Opposition raised questions about this, the Minister treated us like enemies. It was the duty of the Opposition to point out the mistakes, said Mr. Satheesan.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will organise a public health conclave involving experts in the field to study the risks that the public health sector is facing.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.