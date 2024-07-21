Satheesan accuses Kerala government of failing to manage State’s public health system

Lambasting the Kerala government for its alleged failure to manage the public health system, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that the death of a child due to Nipah virus infection is a dangerous sign that infectious diseases are still very much prevalent in Kerala.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Mr. Satheesan said that the Opposition had raised in the Assembly the issues regarding the deterioration of the public health system after consultation with experts in the field, but the government did not react positively or proactively to it.

He said that failures in waste disposal and pre-monsoon cleaning activities had led to the spread of infectious diseases. No measures were being taken to arrest the spread of such diseases. No data collection or testing of any kind was done. Apart from COVID-19, malaria, cholera, shigella and jaundice, Nipah had also been confirmed in the State, giving dire warnings regarding the public health system in Kerala, he said.

Mr. Satheesan called for urgent steps to prevent the spread of deadly diseases. “We are not blaming the government, but calling it to take necessary action,” he said.

No study done

He further said that the government had not conducted any study though the death rate in Kerala had shown a major increase after the COVID-19 pandemic. Even young people were collapsing and dying. The government had not investigated the reasons for this. When the Opposition raised questions about this, the Minister treated us like enemies. It was the duty of the Opposition to point out the mistakes, said Mr. Satheesan.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will organise a public health conclave involving experts in the field to study the risks that the public health sector is facing.