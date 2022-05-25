P. Satheedevi takes over as seventh chief of panel

P. Satheedevi assumed charge as the seventh chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission on Wednesday. She had taken over as interim chairperson of the sixth commission on October 1 last year. Her tenure ended on Tuesday, and a notification appointing her as chairperson of the new commission had been published. The commission term is for five years.

On Wednesday, Ms. Satheedevi was received at the commission office by member secretary Sonia Washington and other staff members. Commission member M.S. Thara who completed her five-year term on May 24 was recently given a send-off. Now, there is a vacancy of one member in the five-member commission.