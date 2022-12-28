ADVERTISEMENT

Satellite data can be used to determine nature of land: Kerala HC

December 28, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has observed that the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) can use scientific data, including satellite photographs obtained from the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSREC), for taking a call on applications seeking to remove land from the databank if the officer was not satisfied with the available materials.

The court made the observation while disposing of a writ petition recently filed by a company from Thrissur. According to the petitioner, it had submitted a Form 5 application before the RDO concerned to remove the firm’s land from the databank. The RDO then considered the application. The proceedings of the RDO would show that the land was not cultivated with paddy. There is a specific finding that paddy cultivation was not done in the land. However, the RDO did not pass an order removing the land from the databank.

The court said that the most relevant aspect while considering Form 5 applications was whether the land was paddy land or wetland and whether it was fit for paddy cultivation. If the RDO was not satisfied with the available materials, the officer ought to have resorted to scientific data, including satellite photographs, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US